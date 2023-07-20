The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Short Interest Up 13.7% in June

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,430,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the June 15th total of 11,810,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.7 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,591,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,957,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.75.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

