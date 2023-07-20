The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LGL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.71. 6,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,407. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

The LGL Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.