The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of LGL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.71. 6,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,407. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.15.
The LGL Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The LGL Group
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.