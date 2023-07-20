The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 315,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the previous session’s volume of 114,736 shares.The stock last traded at $39.97 and had previously closed at $42.54.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Saturday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.90.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,184,000 after purchasing an additional 65,351 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,471,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,409 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,094,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,945,000 after buying an additional 43,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

