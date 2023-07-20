The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 566,900 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the June 15th total of 666,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,184,000 after purchasing an additional 65,351 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,471,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,412,000 after acquiring an additional 40,409 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,094,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,945,000 after purchasing an additional 43,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ BATRK traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.25. The company had a trading volume of 290,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,679. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $26.18 and a 1-year high of $50.15.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

