The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. The PNC Financial Services Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.07. 1,877,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,612. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.72 and its 200 day moving average is $135.88. The stock has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $176.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.65.

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after buying an additional 860,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,146,000 after buying an additional 171,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,469,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,665,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,064,000 after purchasing an additional 708,280 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

