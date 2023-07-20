Torray Investment Partners LLC Has $11.75 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,056 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 2.1% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dover Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.1% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 97.2% in the first quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 120,985 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after acquiring an additional 59,626 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 92,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.8% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.04. 1,467,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,826,573. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

