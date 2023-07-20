Torray Investment Partners LLC Purchases 408 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.10.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.38. 1,012,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,756,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.27 and a 1-year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.