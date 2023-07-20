Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) versus Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Financial Comparison

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Free Report) and Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rockwool A/S and Trane Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwool A/S N/A N/A N/A $5.65 46.03 Trane Technologies $16.30 billion 2.74 $1.76 billion $7.72 25.34

Trane Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Rockwool A/S. Trane Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rockwool A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwool A/S N/A N/A N/A Trane Technologies 11.06% 30.11% 10.02%

Dividends

This table compares Rockwool A/S and Trane Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Rockwool A/S pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Trane Technologies pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Rockwool A/S pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trane Technologies pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Trane Technologies has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Trane Technologies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.4% of Rockwool A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Trane Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Trane Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Rockwool A/S and Trane Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwool A/S 1 3 1 0 2.00 Trane Technologies 3 7 5 0 2.13

Rockwool A/S currently has a consensus target price of $1,510.00, indicating a potential upside of 480.77%. Trane Technologies has a consensus target price of $187.25, indicating a potential downside of 4.28%. Given Rockwool A/S’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rockwool A/S is more favorable than Trane Technologies.

Summary

Trane Technologies beats Rockwool A/S on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockwool A/S

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; acoustic solutions for ceilings and walls under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, residential prefab construction, OEM, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name. In addition, its products are used in roof, floor, ceiling, internal and external wall, HVAC, acoustic, industrial, marine and offshore, basement, chimney, shed, garage, and OEM insulation, as well as passive fire protection, and other applications. Rockwool A/S was founded in 1909 and is based in Hedehusene, Denmark.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps. The company also provides building management, telematic, control, energy efficiency and infrastructure program, geothermal, thermal energy, thermostats, rate chambers, package heating and cooling, temporary heating and cooling, and unitary systems; bus, rail, and multi-pipe heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; and container, diesel-powered, truck, industrial, rail, self-powered truck, trailer, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration and air filtration systems, as well as aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies. In addition, it offers energy and facility management, installation and performance contracting, repair and maintenance, and rental services. It markets and sells its products under the Trane and Thermo King brands through sales offices, distributors, and dealers; and through sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors. The company was formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc and changed its name to Trane Technologies plc in March 2020. Trane Technologies plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

