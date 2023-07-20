Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Down to $7.67

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.67, but opened at $7.43. Tremor International shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 1,356 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TRMR. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tremor International in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tremor International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tremor International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Tremor International Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.22 million, a PE ratio of -153.40 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tremor International

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tremor International had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $71.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. Research analysts expect that Tremor International Ltd will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Tremor International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tremor International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tremor International by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tremor International by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tremor International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tremor International

(Get Free Report)

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.