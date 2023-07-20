Trex Company, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Trex in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 18th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $68.76 on Thursday. Trex has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.36. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $795,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,975,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

