Truadvice LLC Invests $212,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,010 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

