TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ) Trading 0.6% Higher

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.28 and last traded at $34.28. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.09.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NOVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

