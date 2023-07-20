Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,069 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 49.4% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $35.59 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TFC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

