Truist Financial Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $254.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.11.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $291.26 on Thursday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.42. The company has a market cap of $923.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.66, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2,050.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

