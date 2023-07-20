Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.
Truist Financial Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of TFC traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,168,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,474,450. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.
Insider Transactions at Truist Financial
In other news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
