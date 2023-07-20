TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Price Target Raised to $1.30

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.10 to $1.30 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 185.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRX. StockNews.com began coverage on TRX Gold in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut TRX Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold Price Performance

Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.87 million, a P/E ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TRX Gold

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the first quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TRX Gold by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TRX Gold by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TRX Gold by 493.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TRX Gold by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 33,690 shares during the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.