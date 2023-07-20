TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Price Target Raised to $1.30

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.10 to $1.30 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 185.97% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRX. StockNews.com began coverage on TRX Gold in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut TRX Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.
Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.87 million, a P/E ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.60.
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
