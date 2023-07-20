Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,587 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Twilio by 0.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.32.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,674,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,674,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,621.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,369 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $67.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.79. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $98.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

