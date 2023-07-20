UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock Price Down 6%

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $190.02 and last traded at $190.02. 19,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 98,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UFPT. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on UFP Technologies from $171.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

UFP Technologies Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.48. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 12.27%.

In other UFP Technologies news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $238,240.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UFP Technologies news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $238,240.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $316,562.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,168 shares in the company, valued at $641,746.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,758 shares of company stock worth $3,557,125 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in UFP Technologies by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

