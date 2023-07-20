UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $53.93

Shares of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 53.93 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 49.80 ($0.65). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 50.70 ($0.66), with a volume of 762,377 shares traded.

UK Commercial Property REIT Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £704.60 million, a P/E ratio of -318.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16.

UK Commercial Property REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,764.71%.

Insider Activity

About UK Commercial Property REIT

In other news, insider Peter Pereira Gray bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £15,900 ($20,789.75). Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

