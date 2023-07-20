Ultra Tops 24 Hour Volume of $831,509.23 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $60.98 million and approximately $831,509.23 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,789.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.57 or 0.00817629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00130168 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00019925 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00031359 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,602,984 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 339,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18017666 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $825,994.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

