United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.78. United Airlines also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00-$12.00 EPS.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $54.80 on Thursday. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $57.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.76.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $494,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 74.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 189,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1,337.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 168,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 156,648 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

