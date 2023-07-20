United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Truist Financial

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of United Community Banks

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $332.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks by 929.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,462,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,038,000 after buying an additional 3,126,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,687,000 after buying an additional 2,505,834 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $75,829,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Community Banks by 34.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after buying an additional 1,611,842 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks by 26.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,380,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,305,000 after buying an additional 1,131,915 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.