United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Melius started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.64. 618,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259,973. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.72. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $161.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

