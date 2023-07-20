United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter.

United States Antimony Price Performance

NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37. United States Antimony has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.52.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United States Antimony by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 256,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in United States Antimony by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 77,110 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in United States Antimony by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 78,818 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in United States Antimony by 80,772.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in United States Antimony by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About United States Antimony

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Free Report)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.