UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $532.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $527.00 to $532.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $584.67.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.7 %

UNH opened at $503.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $479.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.04. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $468.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

