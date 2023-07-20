Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down to $58.40

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.40, but opened at $56.30. Upstart shares last traded at $56.18, with a volume of 1,697,011 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.85.

Upstart Stock Down 7.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $102.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.01 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.76% and a negative net margin of 42.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $42,028.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $42,028.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $98,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,287.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,692. 18.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Upstart by 3,345.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Upstart by 62.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Upstart by 38.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also

