Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Bought by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,690,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after acquiring an additional 181,198 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Vail Resorts by 369.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,126,000 after acquiring an additional 124,379 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.50.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.75. 8,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,930. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $269.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.81%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

