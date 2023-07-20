Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Stake Lessened by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,936 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for 1.3% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VSGX traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.66. 57,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average is $52.55.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.