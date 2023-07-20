Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,346 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

