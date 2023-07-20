Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $827,355,000,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $245.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $220.50 and a 12 month high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.