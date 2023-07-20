Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 9.0% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $16,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,305,000 after acquiring an additional 461,070 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,437,000 after acquiring an additional 293,165 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,871,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after purchasing an additional 202,861 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.12. The stock had a trading volume of 104,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,605. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.04 and its 200 day moving average is $162.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.