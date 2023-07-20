Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.21.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.