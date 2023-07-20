Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,244,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,360 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising accounts for 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $423,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAMR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,834,000 after purchasing an additional 923,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,703,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,190,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,853,000 after buying an additional 582,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,731,000 after buying an additional 463,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 535.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 373,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,236,000 after buying an additional 314,507 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.47. 61,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,808. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.36. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The company had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

