Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 538,240 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,615,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 538,240 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises approximately 0.6% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.35% of Ross Stores worth $489,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in Ross Stores by 656.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,714,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $86,037,000 after buying an additional 80,914 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.84. The stock had a trading volume of 448,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,278. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.44 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.02.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on ROST shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. SpectralCast reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

