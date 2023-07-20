Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,776,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 63,989 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 5.66% of MKS Instruments worth $334,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

MKSI traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.06. 146,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,099. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $123.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.33 and its 200 day moving average is $94.77.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.76. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,000,450 shares of company stock valued at $172,286,555. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKSI. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

