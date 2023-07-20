Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,323,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,467 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Global Payments worth $349,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $766,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a $116.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.65. The company had a trading volume of 715,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,021. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.80. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -212.77%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.