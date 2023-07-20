Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $255.86 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,592,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454,499 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Carrier Global worth $255,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 35.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.64. 2,222,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,187,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average of $45.05. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

