Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $406.64 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,778,857 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 119,755 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Cisco Systems worth $406,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.78. 7,198,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,356,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.82. The company has a market cap of $215.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

