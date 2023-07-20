Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,966,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,057 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.53% of Oshkosh worth $246,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Oshkosh by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 74.4% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of OSK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.10. 56,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,342. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $106.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.