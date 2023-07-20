Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 888,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 246,412 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $298,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.85.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $406.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $361.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $235.69 and a fifty-two week high of $409.62.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

