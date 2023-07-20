Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,676,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,002,956 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.70% of Flex worth $383,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flex during the first quarter valued at $60,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 128,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Price Performance

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,325. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $32,352.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 8,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $225,531.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,357.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $32,352.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,841.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 535,934 shares of company stock valued at $14,136,703 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.