VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Stake Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,676,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,880 shares during the period. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 64.73% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $918,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 685.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UITB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,428. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $48.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.33.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

