Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.16

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 3057591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 43.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. The firm’s revenue was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,436,555.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 18,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $443,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,436,555.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 305,393 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $7,873,031.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,904,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,585,718.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 994,457 shares of company stock valued at $25,759,235 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,365,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 185,199 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.