Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.27

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.27 and traded as low as $30.36. Virginia National Bankshares shares last traded at $30.77, with a volume of 13,129 shares changing hands.

Virginia National Bankshares Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $171.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.25.

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 32.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter.

Virginia National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

In other news, EVP Virginia R. Bayes bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,667.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William D. Jr. Dittmar acquired 1,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 214,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,969.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Virginia R. Bayes bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,667.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,981 shares of company stock valued at $152,260 in the last three months. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virginia National Bankshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VABK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Virginia National Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Virginia National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.37% of the company’s stock.

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

Featured Stories

