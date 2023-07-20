Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,426 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $188.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.11 and its 200-day moving average is $161.16. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.10 and a beta of 0.76. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $300.29.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. OTR Global lowered shares of Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.76, for a total value of $1,489,643.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,951,087.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.76, for a total transaction of $1,489,643.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,951,087.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total transaction of $1,273,752.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,833,552.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,925 shares of company stock valued at $55,324,835 in the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

