Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives GBX 783 Average PT from Analysts

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 783 ($10.24).

Several brokerages have issued reports on VTY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 933 ($12.20) to GBX 880 ($11.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.68) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 740 ($9.68) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 760 ($9.94) to GBX 871 ($11.39) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 725 ($9.48) to GBX 750 ($9.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Vistry Group Stock Down 0.7 %

VTY opened at GBX 784.90 ($10.26) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 726.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 750.51. The company has a market cap of £2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 878.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.10. Vistry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 502 ($6.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 947.50 ($12.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

