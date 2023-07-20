Vow Trading Down 14.6% This Week (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Vow has a total market cap of $445.03 million and approximately $978,537.31 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vow token can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00003468 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vow has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vow Profile

Vow launched on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,099,832 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

