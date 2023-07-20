VRES Price Tops $0.0069 on Top Exchanges (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, VRES has traded flat against the dollar. VRES has a market capitalization of $17.27 million and approximately $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017332 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00021661 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,828.79 or 1.00065389 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000080 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.