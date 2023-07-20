Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,368 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Community Bank System comprises about 1.1% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Community Bank System worth $22,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Community Bank System by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Community Bank System by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Community Bank System by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Community Bank System by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $72.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.09). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $124.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on CBU shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James raised Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

