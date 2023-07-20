Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $118.29 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

